Demilitarized Zone a hit with tourists

By Christopher Reynolds, Los Angeles Times
March 9, 2019
Updated March 9, 2019 6:08pm

    Soldiers stand guard outside of meeting rooms that straddle the border between North and South Korea in Panmunjom along the Demilitarized Zone.

The Demilitarized Zone, which separates North and South Korea about 35 miles north of Seoul, has become one of the world’s most austere tourist attractions.

It can be visited only on a guided tour. One of the zone’s most popular elements, the Joint Security Area (Panmunjom) where troops faced off for more than 60 years, was closed in October.

Tour operators continue to pitch other DMZ itineraries, including Imjingak Park/Resort, Dora Observatory, a DMZ Museum, the Dorasan train station and the Third Tunnel, discovered under the South Korean side in 1978. Prices range from $40 (for a half day) to $140 (for a daylong visit).

Book at least a few days in advance and bring your passport.

Among the tour operators that serve the DMZ:

>> Koridoor Tours

>> Panmunjom Travel Center

>> Joongang Express Tour

>> International Cultural Service Club

>>DMZ Tours

>>Cosmojin Tour

