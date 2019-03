A man was apprehended early today in the McCully area after allegedly using a knife to threaten another man and stealing his property, then fleeing on foot.

The suspect was held in custody and no details about him were released, pending investigation. The 21-year-old victim was not injured.

The robbery occurred at about 3:30 a.m. today.