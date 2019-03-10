 3-pointers help kick-start UH’s comeback win
  • Sunday, March 10, 2019
  • 72°

3-pointers help kick-start UH’s comeback win

By Joseph DHippolito, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 10, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 10, 2019 at 12:16 am
A 3-point shot at the first-half buzzer gave Hawaii the jolt it needed to subdue one of the Big West Conference’s contenders in the regular-season’s final game. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up