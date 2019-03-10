 No. 5 Hawaii splits matches at East Meets West Challenge beach volleyball tournament
  • Sunday, March 10, 2019
  • 80°

Sports Breaking| Top News

No. 5 Hawaii splits matches at East Meets West Challenge beach volleyball tournament

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
March 10, 2019
Updated March 10, 2019 3:57pm
ADVERTISING

No. 5 Hawaii split its matches for a second consecutive day at the East Meets West Challenge beach volleyball tournament at Manhattan Beach, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (4-4) opened this morning when rallying past No. 9 Florida International, 3-2. The Panthers (5-3) led 2-1 before the SandBows picked up victories at Flights 3 and 4, the deciding point coming at No. 3 when Julia Scoles-Ari Homayun outlasted Lina Bernier-Erika Zembyla 21-14, 17-21, 21-19.

Hawaii fell 3-2 in today’s afternoon match against No. 6 LSU. The Tigers (8-4) clinched the dual 3-1 after winning at Flight 4; the SandBows won at Nos. 1 and 3 with Scoles-Homayun picking up UH’s second point when again winning in three sets over Tori Rodriguez-Kelli Agnew 26-24, 16-21, 15-9.

Hawaii returns home to host the Heineken Hawaii Invitational Saturday and Sunday at Queen’s Beach. The field includes Nebraska, Boise State and Cal.

PREVIOUS STORY
eNASCAR Heat draft brings fans, motorsports closer together
NEXT STORY
Brush fires close portion of Kokee Road on Kauai
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up