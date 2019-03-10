No. 5 Hawaii splits matches at East Meets West Challenge beach volleyball tournament

No. 5 Hawaii split its matches for a second consecutive day at the East Meets West Challenge beach volleyball tournament at Manhattan Beach, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine (4-4) opened this morning when rallying past No. 9 Florida International, 3-2. The Panthers (5-3) led 2-1 before the SandBows picked up victories at Flights 3 and 4, the deciding point coming at No. 3 when Julia Scoles-Ari Homayun outlasted Lina Bernier-Erika Zembyla 21-14, 17-21, 21-19.

Hawaii fell 3-2 in today’s afternoon match against No. 6 LSU. The Tigers (8-4) clinched the dual 3-1 after winning at Flight 4; the SandBows won at Nos. 1 and 3 with Scoles-Homayun picking up UH’s second point when again winning in three sets over Tori Rodriguez-Kelli Agnew 26-24, 16-21, 15-9.

Hawaii returns home to host the Heineken Hawaii Invitational Saturday and Sunday at Queen’s Beach. The field includes Nebraska, Boise State and Cal.