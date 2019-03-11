5 escape early morning house fire in Makakilo

Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early morning fire at a home in Makakilo.

Seven units with 26 firefighters responded to the blaze at a two-story home at 92-831 Makakilo Drive at approximately 1:15 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they observed smoke emanating from the lower left side of the home, according to Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.

Seguirant said five females escaped the home.

Firefighters brought the fire under control shortly before 1:30 a.m. and extinguished it at about 1:45 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated three girls, ages 10, 12 and 13, and a 48-year-old woman for smoke inhalation.

Spokeswoman Shayne Enright of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said they were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

An 18-year-old woman who resides at the same home refused medical treatment but went to the hospital with her family members.

Seguirant said the home did not have working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.