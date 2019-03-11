Firefighters fully contain Leeward Oahu wildfire

Firefighters have fully contained a wildfire that scorched 500 acres in Leeward Oahu Sunday.

Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said the fire was deemed 100 percent contained as of 9 a.m. today.

More than 50 firefighters responded to the fire that broke out behind Sack-N-Save at about 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

Strong winds fanned the flames that spread across Nanakuli and Waianae valleys. The fire department’s Air 1 and Air 2 helicopters conducted water drops and federal firefighters assisted Honolulu firefighters in battling the flames.

The wildfire threatened homes in Nanakuli, prompting an evacuation when flames came as close as 100 feet to some structures.

The American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter at Nanakuli High & Intermediate School but closed it midday.

The wildfire was 80 percent contained by 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Seguirant said no injuries were reported and no homes were damaged by the fire.

He noted there is going to be some smoke in burned areas.