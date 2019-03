Police have initiated an attempted murder investigation in Honolulu Sunday.

Police said an unknown suspect approached an 18-year-old man in an area on South King Street at approximately 5:10 a.m. and allegedly struck him repeatedly with an unspecified blunt object.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated him for multiple stab wounds to his arm. He was taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

There are no arrests at this time.