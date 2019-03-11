 Minnesota politician thanks Fox for condemning Jeanine Pirro
  Monday, March 11, 2019
Minnesota politician thanks Fox for condemning Jeanine Pirro

March 11, 2019
    Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., stands with fellow Democrats as they rally outside the Capitol ahead of passage of H.R. 1, “The For the People Act,” a bill which aims to expand voting rights and strengthen ethics rules, in Washington on Friday. The House passed a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism and other bigotry on Thursday following debate over Omar’s recent comments suggesting House supporters of Israel have dual allegiances.

NEW YORK >> U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar thanked Fox News today for condemning comments made on the network by weekend host Jeanine Pirro centering on the freshman Democrat’s wearing of a traditional Muslim head covering.

Pirro questioned whether Omar’s wearing a hijab indicated her adherence to Sharia law. She said that’s antithetical to the United States constitution.

Fox issued a statement saying it “strongly condemned” Pirro’s remarks on her Saturday night show.

The Minnesota congresswoman tweeted thanks to Fox for its condemnation, saying no one should question a person’s commitment to the Constitution because of a person’s faith or country of origin. Omar is a Somali immigrant.

