Police arrests 39-year-old man suspected of shooting 34-year-old man in Waipahu
Leila Fujimori / Lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted March 11, 2019
Police arrested a 39-year-old man tonight suspected of shooting a 34-year-old man in Waipahu Friday.
The suspect was arrested 7:10 p.m. tonight in Ewa on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The shooting occurred at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the parking lot next to the Jack In The Box restaurant at Tropicana Square.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to the Queen’s Medical Center West and ended up at the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.
Police said he was shot in the abdomen.
No further details were provided on what led to the violence.
