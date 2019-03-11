 Kokua Line: Grace period on renewal doesn’t apply to out-of-state driver’s license
  • Monday, March 11, 2019
  • 74°

Kokua Line: Grace period on renewal doesn’t apply to out-of-state driver’s license

By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 11, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 10, 2019 at 10:05 pm
Question: Is the grace period on the driver’s test good for out-of-state licenses, too? Mine expires soon, and I don’t have time to renew right now. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up