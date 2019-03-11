 Hawaii beach volleyball duo recognized by Big West Conference
By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
March 11, 2019
Updated March 11, 2019 3:30pm

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / FEB. 23

    Hawaii’s Julia Scoles, left, and partner Ari Homayun were named the Big West Pairs Team of the Week.

The Hawaii beach volleyball duo of Ari Homayun and Julia Scoles today was named the Big West Pairs Team of the Week, the second honor in three weeks.

Homayun-Scoles went 4-0 playing at Flight 3 in last weekend’s East Meets West Challenge, twice earning the deciding points in victories over Florida International and TCU. All four wins came over ranked opponents: No 4 Florida State, No. 6 LSU, No. 9 Florida International and No. 19 TCU.

The duo owns a team-best record of 7-1 on the season, with its lone loss coming against the No. 3 pair of top-ranked UCLA.

