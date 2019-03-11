 Hawaii basketball’s Tia Kanoa named to women’s All-Big West 2nd team
  Monday, March 11, 2019
Hawaii basketball’s Tia Kanoa named to women’s All-Big West 2nd team

By Brian McInnis bmcinnis@staradvertiser.com
March 11, 2019
Updated March 11, 2019 9:04am

    Hawaii’s Tia Kanoa tried to drive past Portland’s Lisa Kaempf at the Stan Sheriff Center. Point guard Tia Kanoa of the Hawaii women’s basketball team was named to the All-Big West second team today.

Point guard Tia Kanoa of the Hawaii women’s basketball team was named to the All-Big West second team today.

Kanoa, a Kamehameha graduate, paced the Rainbow Wahine with 6.9 points and 4.9 assists per game this season, helping UH (14-15, 10-6 Big West) rise to the No. 2 seed in the Big West tournament with two crucial road wins last week.

Kanoa, a senior who began her college career at Arizona State, is UH’s career leader in assist average at 5.0 per game.

Other postseason awards that went to the Rainbow Wahine were all-conference honorable mention honors for junior guard Courtney Middap and senior forward Leah Salanoa.

Post Myrrah Joseph was named to the all-freshman team.

UC Davis’ Morgan Bertsch was named Big West player of the year while Jennifer Gross of the regular-season champion Aggies was named coach of the year.

UH, which received a double bye into the Big West tournament semifinals, will play a team to be determined at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

