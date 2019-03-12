Pedestrian dies, pickup truck driver critical after 3-vehicle crash in Puna

Hawaii County police said a pedestrian coming out of the Mountain View Post Office in Puna was fatally struck early this morning by a pickup truck involved in a three-vehicle crash.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Hawaii County police said a pedestrian coming out of the Mountain View Post Office in Puna was fatally struck early this morning by a pickup truck involved in a three-vehicle crash.

Police have not released the victim’s identity pending notification of next of kin.

Police said a 2003 Toyota pickup was heading north on Highway 11 at about 12:27 a.m. when it turned left into the post office parking lot. A 2017 Ford bus heading south struck the truck, pushing the pickup into an unoccupied 2017 Subaru sedan parked in the parking lot.

The pickup truck driver and the pedestrian were taken to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition. The pedestrian later died.

Traffic Enforcement Unit officers are continuing the investigation. More details will be forthcoming, the police department said in a news release.