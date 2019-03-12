 Geothermal plant warms up
  • Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Geothermal plant warms up

Posted on March 12, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 12, 2019 at 12:31 am
Ormat Technologies, owner of the Puna Geothermal Venture plant, has said operations at the facility, closed since Hawaii island’s devastating eruption last year, could resume by year’s end. Read More

