Column: Change is worth the wait

  • Tuesday, March 12, 2019
Alice Inoue / Special to the Star-Advertiser
March 12, 2019
Updated March 11, 2019 8:19pm
The year 2019 has already been filled with the energy of movement and transition. Yet you might be feeling like there’s a lot of busy-ness, but not enough change. If you’re frustrated or feeling impatient waiting for something to happen, these strategies will help you.

1. Focus on what is going well. It’s easy to complain about what’s not going well, but it’s important to think about and talk about what is.

2. Take deep breaths often. This helps you to bring yourself back to the present moment.

3. Trust that everything will happen at exactly the right time and in exactly the right way.

Anxiety is the most common mental illness in the U.S. affecting nearly 20 percent of us. Remind yourself that the change you want is on its way. The key is to accept what is happening in the present.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit YourHappinessU.com.

