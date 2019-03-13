 Facebook, Instagram suffer outages
  • Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Facebook, Instagram suffer outages

Associated Press
March 13, 2019
Updated March 13, 2019 10:05am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK >> Facebook says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.

According to downdector.com, which monitors websites, the outages started around 6 a.m. today in parts of the U.S., including the East and West Coast, parts of Europe and elsewhere. Both Facebook’s desktop site and app appeared to be affected. Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for “required maintenance.”

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages, which were still occurring as of 8:15 a.m., or which regions were affected.

