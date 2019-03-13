Kauai man sentenced to 10 years for 2018 robbery

Jovi Enrique, 30, formerly of Anahola, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 10 years in prison for stealing a Honda Pilot from King Auto Center after a test drive in January 2018. Fifth Circuit Chief Judge Randal G.B. Valenciano handed down the sentence.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Jovi Enrique, 30, formerly of Anahola, was sentenced Tuesday to serve 10 years in prison for stealing a Honda Pilot from King Auto Center after a test drive in January 2018. Fifth Circuit Chief Judge Randal G.B. Valenciano handed down the sentence.

A police investigation revealed that on Jan. 16, 2018, Enrique took a new Honda Pilot for a test drive with an employee of King Auto Center in Lihue. Afterward, Enrique drove straight toward the employee who jumped onto the hood of the vehicle. Enrique swerved and jerked the car as he drove off the lot, throwing the employee into the road and damaging the vehicle in the process.

Enrique was subsequently located, arrested, and charged. He pleaded no contest to robbery in the second degree, a class B felony. In exchange for the plea, several lesser charges were dismissed. He also will be required to pay restitution to be determined at a hearing on March 28 in front of Valenciano.