 Waikiki drowning victim identified as California woman
  • Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Waikiki drowning victim identified as California woman

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 13, 2019
Updated March 13, 2019 5:50pm
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified a 56-year-old woman, who was pulled unconscious from waters off Waikiki and later died, as Jane Chapman of Costa Mesa, Calif.

Chapman was swimming in waters off Waikiki prior to her being discovered unresponsive at 9:21 a.m. Saturday, police said Tuesday in a brief report.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died Monday afternoon, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Chapman died from complications of drowning, which was accidental.

