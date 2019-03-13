Waikiki drowning victim identified as California woman

The Honolulu Medical Examiners Office identified a 56-year-old woman, who was pulled unconscious from waters off Waikiki and later died, as Jane Chapman of Costa Mesa, Calif.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office identified a 56-year-old woman, who was pulled unconscious from waters off Waikiki and later died, as Jane Chapman of Costa Mesa, Calif.

Chapman was swimming in waters off Waikiki prior to her being discovered unresponsive at 9:21 a.m. Saturday, police said Tuesday in a brief report.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died Monday afternoon, police said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Chapman died from complications of drowning, which was accidental.