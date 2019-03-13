 UCLA’s Matautia done for the season
  • Wednesday, March 13, 2019
UCLA's Matautia done for the season

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 13, 2019 12:05 am 
UCLA junior Austin Matautia was taken off the court on a stretcher on Saturday and will miss the rest of the season with a “season-ending ankle injury,” the school confirmed Tuesday. Read More

