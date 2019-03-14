Debris on freeway near Gulick Avenue overpass stalls westbound H-1 traffic

Traffic is clogged in the westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway after debris apparently fell off of a vehicle near the Gulick Avenue overpass.

The incident follows a March 4 collision between a vehicle and the Gulick Avenue overpass that forced the closure of several lanes of the H-1 Freeway.

Tim Sakahara, spokesman for the state Department of Transportation, said the overpass apparently was not struck today.

But westbound traffic was delayed just before 1 p.m. after debris apparently fell off of a vehicle, possible during a collision, he said.

