Parental Guidance: ‘Captain Marvel’

SHARE















ADVERTISING

“CAPTAIN MARVEL”

>> Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive language.

>> What it’s about: The debut of the awesomely charged-up Air Force pilot Carol Danvers as her superhero alter-ego Captain Marvel.

>> The kid attractor factor: The eye-popping spectacle, action-adventure tale and superhero story.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Being human won’t make you weak— it’ll make you strong, if you get back up again.

>> Violence: Sci-fi action violence and fighting— shooting of ray guns and real guns, brutal hand-to-hand combat, car chases and fight scenes atop a train car, fighter pilot and spaceship dog-fighting and explosions.

>> Language: Some strong language.

>> Sexuality: None.

>> Drugs: None.

>> Parents advisory: This kid-friendly superhero movie foregrounds a female hero and has a great message for kids. Probably too scary for the littlest ones though.