 Parental Guidance: ‘Captain Marvel’
  • Thursday, March 14, 2019
  • 74°

Features

Parental Guidance: ‘Captain Marvel’

Star-Advertiser News Services
March 14, 2019
Updated March 14, 2019 12:05am

  • COURTESY MARVEL

    Brie Larson stars in “Captain Marvel.”

ADVERTISING

“CAPTAIN MARVEL”

>> Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and brief suggestive language.

>> What it’s about: The debut of the awesomely charged-up Air Force pilot Carol Danvers as her superhero alter-ego Captain Marvel.

>> The kid attractor factor: The eye-popping spectacle, action-adventure tale and superhero story.

>> Good lessons/bad lessons: Being human won’t make you weak— it’ll make you strong, if you get back up again.

>> Violence: Sci-fi action violence and fighting— shooting of ray guns and real guns, brutal hand-to-hand combat, car chases and fight scenes atop a train car, fighter pilot and spaceship dog-fighting and explosions.

>> Language: Some strong language.

>> Sexuality: None.

>> Drugs: None.

>> Parents advisory: This kid-friendly superhero movie foregrounds a female hero and has a great message for kids. Probably too scary for the littlest ones though.

PREVIOUS STORY
Shopping like an allergy detective
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up