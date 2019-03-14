 Hawaii schools beef up serving local beef
  • Thursday, March 14, 2019
  • 74°

Hawaii schools beef up serving local beef

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 14, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 13, 2019 at 10:50 pm
Local beef. It’s what’s for lunch at Hawaii public schools. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up