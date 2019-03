Barbie Loves Tokyo Skytree Runway, a special event marking the 60th anniversary of iconic fashion doll Barbie, kicked off at Tokyo Skytree on March 6, showcasing the doll’s history and diversity.

Dioramas, photo props, a pop-up shop, themed menu offerings and displays that detail the doll’s many career choices are part of the event, which runs through May 6.