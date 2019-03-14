 Fleetwood, Bradley tied for lead at Players Championship
  Thursday, March 14, 2019
Associated Press
March 14, 2019
Updated March 14, 2019 1:52pm

    Keegan Bradley hits from the 18th fairway during the first round of The Players Championship golf tournament today in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. >> A big finish for Tommy Fleetwood and a fast start for Keegan Bradley led each to a 7-under 65 today for a share of the lead in the opening round of The Players Championship.

Fleetwood kept a clean card in the March wind, kept his patience and finished with three straight birdies. Bradley had three eagle putts on the front nine, made one of them, and stalled at the end.

Tiger Woods made only one par on the back nine — five birdies, three bogeys — in a round of 70. He has only broken 70 in the opening round one time at the TPC Sawgrass, when he won in 2013.

This is the first time since 2006 the tournament has been held in March, when the grass is lusher and the wind typically is stronger.

