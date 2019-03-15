 Kapolei’s Eating House 1849 to close
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
  • 81°

Top News

Kapolei’s Eating House 1849 to close

By Betty Shimabukuro bshimabukuro@staradvertiser.com
March 15, 2019
Updated March 15, 2019 4:45pm

  • Craig T. Kojima / 2017

    The Eating House 1849 location in Kapolei Commons is just outside the Regal movie theaters.

ADVERTISING

Roy Yamaguchi’s Eating House 1849 in Kapolei is closing at the end of the month after just over two years in business.

MMI Realty, the property manager for Kapolei Commons, said in a statement today that it is “working with a locally based restaurant group on a new concept to be announced soon,” to replace Eating House.

Yamaguchi said he had no regrets about the 160-seat restaurant’s short run, even though it did not do as well as he had hoped. “If anything, I probably built it too big,” he said.

But it gave his restaurant group a good introduction to the area and to a relatively affluent customer base with a good knowledge of food, Yamaguchi said.

He is working on another restaurant on that side of the island, although the only detail he would give is that it is “west of the airport.”

The bottom line, Yamaguchi said, is that Kapolei Commons would like to fill the space with a restaurant that can draw more people to the shopping center, which he understands. “We want to be sure we can perform to the fullest. If someone else can do it better, I’m for it 1,000 percent.”

Both parties described the Eating House partnership as a good one.

“We were honored to have Eating House 1849 as part of our Entertainment Center at Kapolei Commons but ultimately fully support their decision to close,” MMI said in its brief statement.

“We made a lot of friends out there,” Yamaguchi said. “That far exceeded the restaurant not doing as well as it could have done.”

The last day of operation will be March 31. The Roy’s group, which has 10 other restaurants in Hawaii, is trying to place the 50 Kapolei employees.

PREVIOUS STORY
Honolulu Hale to be lit in New Zealand colors to show solidarity with victims
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up