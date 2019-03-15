 Man allegedly robs deliveryman of pizza in Waikiki
Man allegedly robs deliveryman of pizza in Waikiki

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 15, 2019
    Police arrested a man in Waikiki overnight after he allegedly used physical force to grab a pizza box from a Domino’s Pizza deliveryman.

Police said the deliveryman was en route on his bicycle to deliver pizza at about 12:15 a.m. today, when another man, described as homeless, approached him and told the man the pizza was his.

The two men began arguing when the suspect allegedly used physical force to grab the pizza box from the deliveryman.

Police responded and arrested the suspect on suspicion of second-degree robbery.

