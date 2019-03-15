 Letter: Address the concerns of Ala Moana park users
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
  • 75°

Letter: Address the concerns of Ala Moana park users

Posted on March 15, 2019 12:05 am 
As one who grew up blocks from Ala Moana Regional Park, and has swum there nearly daily for the past 25 years, I attended with great interest the March 11 forum on its future. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up