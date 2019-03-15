 Kauai police arrest Lawai woman in serious traffic crash
  Friday, March 15, 2019
Kauai police arrest Lawai woman in serious traffic crash

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 15, 2019
Updated March 15, 2019 10:15pm
Kauai police arrested a 25-year-old Lawai woman Thursday after a two-car crash on Wednesday in Koloa.

The woman, who was allegedly driving a 2002 Suzuki sedan, was heading westbound at about 10:35 p.m. on Koloa Road near Old Mill Place when she apparently crossed the center line and hit an oncoming 1989 Toyota pickup truck, police said.

The driver of the sedan fled on foot before first responders arrived, police said.

The front seat passenger of the sedan, a 27-year-old New Jersey woman, received serious head injuries in the crash.

She was medevaced to the Queen’s Medical Center for further treatment, and is in stable condition, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck reported non-life threatening injuries.

The police Traffic Safety Section identified the sedan driver and arrested her on suspicion of accidents involving serious bodily injury.

She was released pending further investigation.

