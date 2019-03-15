 Rearview Mirror: Former Gov. Burns inspired the original ‘Hawaii Five-O’
  • Friday, March 15, 2019
  • 75°

Rearview Mirror: Former Gov. Burns inspired the original ‘Hawaii Five-O’

By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Posted on March 15, 2019 12:05 am  Updated on  March 14, 2019 at 10:07 pm
Last week I had the pleasure of giving an Oahu tour to actress Tovah Feldshuh (“Walking Dead,” “Brewster’s Millions” and “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”). Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up