 3 Honolulu massage parlors raided for allegedly promoting prostitution
  • Saturday, March 16, 2019
  • 82°

Top News

3 Honolulu massage parlors raided for allegedly promoting prostitution

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 16, 2019
Updated March 16, 2019 11:19am

  • COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

    Investigators arrested two suspects Friday at Ace Spa, Golden Spa and Sun Spa at 1507 South King St.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

    Investigators executed the search warrants Friday at Ace Spa, Golden Spa and Sun Spa at 1507 South King St.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

    Investigators executed the search warrants Friday at Ace Spa, Golden Spa and Sun Spa at 1507 South King St.

  • COURTESY HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY

    Inside one of the massage parlors that was raided Friday as part of a crackdown on Honolulu brothels operating as massage parlors and relaxation spas.

ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney investigators raided three massage parlors and arrested two people Friday as part of a crackdown on Honolulu brothels operating as massage parlors and relaxation spas.

Investigators executed the search warrants Friday at Ace Spa, Golden Spa and Sun Spa at 1507 South King St. for allegedly promoting prostitution and sex trafficking.

The two suspects were among eight people indicted earlier in the week on multiple charges, including prostitution, criminal conspiracy to promote prostitution and ownership or operation of a prohibited business under state law, according to a news release.

The indictments are part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, the Honolulu Police Department and the Department of Homeland Investigations.

“This action highlights a continuing effort initiated by the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney more than four years ago. The goal is to remove these seedy establishments from our neighborhoods and identify and assist victims of human trafficking,” said acting Prosecuting Attorney Dwight Nadamoto in a written statement. “The arrest of high profile individuals made headlines across the nation recently when so-called massage parlors along the Eastern Seaboard were exposed. Unfortunately, Hawaii is not immune to this unlawful activity.”

In recent years, investigations into more than a dozen Honolulu businesses has led prostitution-related arrests and convictions. Among the businesses are China Doll, Cypress, Dream Therapy, Empire, Go Go Spa, Mayflower, VIP, Pink Orchid, I Yokohama, Top Spa and Rose’s, according to the news release.

“While it takes a considerable amount of time and resources to build a case against these establishments, they are actually operating in plain sight and on some of our busiest streets,” Nadamoto said in a statement. “They also advertise their services on the internet.”

Susannah Wesley Community Center caseworkers accompanied the law enforcement officers to offer assistance to possible sex trafficking victims.

PREVIOUS STORY
Puerto Rico woman sentenced to life in prison for hiring hit man to kill her husband for $3M
Comments (4)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up