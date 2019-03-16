 Hawaii’s Max Unger retiring after 10 NFL seasons, sources say
  • Saturday, March 16, 2019
Associated Press
March 16, 2019
Updated March 16, 2019 2:56pm
NEW ORLEANS >> Two people familiar with the decision say New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl center and offensive captain Max Unger is retiring after 10 NFL seasons.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity today because the transaction has not been announced.

The 32-year-old Unger has been New Orleans’ starting center for the past four seasons after spending his first six NFL seasons out of Oregon with Seattle.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Unger, a Hawaii Prep graduate, was an AP All-Pro in 2012 and has been to the Pro Bowl three times, in 2012, 2013 and 2018. He was acquired from Seattle in a trade for tight end Jimmy Graham after the 2013 season.

