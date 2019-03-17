Man, 60, dies in waters off Salt Pond Beach on Kauai

Beachgoers spotted and retrieved the body of a 60-year-old Kauai man from the waters today off Salt Pond Beach in Hanapepe.

Kauai officials identified the body as that of Jack Odo of Koloa.

Odo’s body was lying face down in the water about 9 a.m. The bystanders who pulled the body to shore performed CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over. An ambulance took Odo to Wilcox Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Odo camped at Salt Pond overnight and was last seen picking opihi on the rocks. They have ordered an autopsy but do not suspect foul play.