 Roosevelt softball ready to take everyone’s best shot
  • Sunday, March 17, 2019
  • 72°

Roosevelt softball ready to take everyone’s best shot

By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 17, 2019 12:05 am 
Roosevelt played flawless defense in an 11-0 five-inning victory over host Moanalua on Saturday. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up