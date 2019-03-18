Firefighters rescue, revive man from Waipahu house fire

SHARE















Honolulu firefighters rescued a 51-year-old man from a house fire in Waipahu Sunday night.

Ten units with 35 firefighters responded to the blaze at the home located at 94-348 Haaa St. near Honowai Elementary School at about 11:20 p.m. When they arrived they observed smoke and flames emanating from the front of the residence, according to Honolulu Fire Spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant.

Firefighters located an unresponsive man in the bathroom. Seguirant said they rescued him and began CPR.

The 51-year-old man regained consciousness.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated him and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just before 11:40 p.m. and extinguished it shortly after midnight.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Seguirant said the home did not have working smoke detectors.