 Kaimuki duplex fire was intentionally set
  • Monday, March 18, 2019
  • 72°

Top News

Kaimuki duplex fire was intentionally set

By Star-Advertiser staff
March 18, 2019
Updated March 18, 2019 11:36pm
ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Fire Department says a Kaimuki duplex fire on Sunday night was intentionally set and has turned the case over to police.

The fire caused an estimated $280,000 to the structure and $40,000 to its contents.

The fire broke out shortly before 6:59 p.m. at 3415 Harding Avenue.

The first unit arrived at 7:04 a.m. and found smoke and flames emanating from the left side of the second floor, HFD said.

The fire was brought under control at 7:17 p.m. and extinguished at 8:04 p.m.

HFD said a man was in the upper unit at the time of the fire and two other men were not at home.

Red Cross is helping six adults and an infant who escaped from the downstairs unit. No injuries were reported.

PREVIOUS STORY
Search continues for missing fisherman off Oahu
NEXT STORY
New Zealand prime minister vows to deny accused mosque gunman notoriety he seeks
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.
ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

LOOKING BACK

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

Scroll Up