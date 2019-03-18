Kaimuki duplex fire was intentionally set

The Honolulu Fire Department says a Kaimuki duplex fire on Sunday night was intentionally set and has turned the case over to police.

The fire caused an estimated $280,000 to the structure and $40,000 to its contents.

The fire broke out shortly before 6:59 p.m. at 3415 Harding Avenue.

The first unit arrived at 7:04 a.m. and found smoke and flames emanating from the left side of the second floor, HFD said.

The fire was brought under control at 7:17 p.m. and extinguished at 8:04 p.m.

HFD said a man was in the upper unit at the time of the fire and two other men were not at home.

Red Cross is helping six adults and an infant who escaped from the downstairs unit. No injuries were reported.