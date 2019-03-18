 Maui Community Correctional Center assessing riot damage
  • Monday, March 18, 2019
Maui Community Correctional Center assessing riot damage

March 18, 2019
Updated March 18, 2019 3:20pm
The Department of Public Safety released photos today of the damage caused by inmates during the riot at Maui Community Correctional Center.

MCCC maintenance staff are working extra hours to assess the damage and begin restoring the modules, so the jail can return to normal operations.

Inmates are able to return to individual cells, some of which are fully or partially working.

But common areas are still unusable.

Vendors have been called in this week to assess the damage and provide cost estimates to restore the common areas.

MCCC is continuing to staff a perimeter as a precaution.

Since DPS removed 21 inmates, who allegedly aggressively participated in the March 11 disturbance, the mood and atmosphere has calmed down, a DPS news release said.

The disturbance remains under investigation.

The Public Safety Department points to extreme overcrowding conditions as the motive for the disturbance and the subsequent unrest.

