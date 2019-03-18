 Letter: Magic Island fencing will come down soon
  Monday, March 18, 2019
  • 67°

Letter: Magic Island fencing will come down soon

Posted on March 18, 2019
The orange fencing at Aina Moana, or Magic Island, mentioned by Glen S. Arakaki in his letter, is part of the city’s irrigation improvement project that Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced in April 2018 (“Magic Island fencing must come down soon,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, March 9). Read More

