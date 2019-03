Among the threats the proposed $345 million Ala Wai Flood Control Project addresses: a 100-year event — meaning there’s a 1 percent probability of it occurring in any given year — in which stormwaters descending from the Koolaus spill from tributaries and the Ala Wai Canal to flood Waikiki, causing damage to some 3,000 structures and requiring more than $1 billion in repairs.