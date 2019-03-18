Search continues for missing fisherman off Oahu

The Coast Guard is continuing to search for a 39-year-old boater, who went overboard Sunday morning after hooking a fish.

He was 24 miles south of Oahu on Sunday when the Coast Guard got a call at 11:51 a.m. from someone aboard the 18-foot pleasure craft Amie C II.

The caller stated that the 39-year-old man was not wearing a life jacket at the time and was reportedly a good swimmer, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

He was wearing “a long-sleeve, grey shirt and boots,” the Coast Guard said. “We request anyone with information to hail us on channel FHF 16 or by phone at 808-842-2600.”

The caller secured the engine and went to get a floatation from the vessel’s cabin, but when she came out, the boater was no longer visible.

The man is a retired Hawaii Air National Guardsman, but the Hawaii National Guard will wait till a 24-hour period has passed and will issue a confirmation of his identity Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, friends of Matthew Moribe are sending positive thoughts on his Facebook page, asking him to hang on and not give up as “Rescuers will find you soon.”

Other friends urge boaters to get involved in the search.

Three good Samaritan crews heard the Coast Guard’s Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notification on Sunday and offered to assist in the search.

The Coast Guard launched two helicopters from Air Station Barbers Point and the cutter Joseph Gerczak.

The cutter Mellon was on patrol and was diverted to the area to help.