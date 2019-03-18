 Ehrhart, Ota win amateur
  • Monday, March 18, 2019
  • 69°

Ehrhart, Ota win amateur

By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on March 18, 2019 12:05 am 
Tyler Ota’s 20-foot birdie putt on Pearl Country Club’s 18th green on Sunday punctuated a runaway victory. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –

Scroll Up