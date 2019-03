TODAY BASEBALL ILH: Saint Louis vs. Damien at Goeas Field; Kamehameha vs. Mid-Pacific at Hans L’Orange Park.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani; Pac-Five vs. St. Francis at CORP 1; games start at 3:30 p.m. Maryknoll vs. Punahou, Read More

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Damien at Goeas Field; Kamehameha vs. Mid-Pacific at Hans L’Orange Park.; Hanalani at ‘Iolani;

Pac-Five vs. St. Francis at CORP 1; games start at 3:30 p.m. Maryknoll vs. Punahou, 6:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

GOLF

ILH Varsity II: 6:52 a.m., at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Dominican vs. vs. Hawaii Pacific (DH), 1 p.m., at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani, 4 p.m, at Ala Wai NP.

OIA East: Kalani at Castle; Kaiser at

Roosevelt; Kailua at Moanalua; games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei at Waianae; Mililani at Campbell; Pearl City at Leilehua; games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Waipahu; Waialua at Kalaheo; Anuenue at McKinley; Kahuku at Nanakuli; games start at 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Hawaii Baptist vs. Maryknoll,

4 p.m., at Keehi Lagoon courts.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH Division I boys: Maryknoll at

Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Hawaii Baptist at Mid-Pacific, 6:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou, 7 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: Damien vs. Saint Louis, 5 p.m. at Punahou; University at

St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Hawaiian Mission vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m. at St. Francis.

OIA West boys: Aiea at Pearl City; Mililani at Waianae; Nanakuli at Leilehua; Radford at Kapolei; Waialua at Campbell. JV at

5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Castle at Kaiser;

Kailua at Moanalua; Roosevelt vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Aiea at Waianae; Campbell at Pearl City; Leilehua at Kapolei. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: McKinley vs. Kalaheo at Kailua Rec. Center; Nanakuli at Kaimuki; Waialua at Kahuku. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

OIA: 11 a.m., at Barbers Point.

SOFTBALL

ILH: Damien vs. Pac-Five at Ala Wai Field NP; St. Francis at Punahou; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific vs. St. Francis,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Le Jardin at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Maryknoll at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Punahou at Mid-Pacific,

4:15 p.m.

OIA: Campbell at Aiea; Farrington at

Castle; Kahuku at Kalaheo; Kapolei at

Mililani; Leilehua at Waialua; Moanalua at Kalani; Radford at Pearl City; Roosevelt at McKinley; Waipahu at Waianae. Matches start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH varsity II boys: Le Jardin at Punahou, 5 p.m.

WATER POLO

OIA: At CORP: Leilehua vs. Kaiser, 3:30 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Castle, 4:35 p.m. At Kaimuki: Campbell vs. Farrington,

3:30 p.m.; Roosevelt vs. Pearl City,

4:35 p.m. At Kalani: Kalani vs. Moanalua, 3:30 p.m.; Kalaheo vs. Mililani, 4:35 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East boys: Kailua at Castle; Kalaheo at Farrington; Kapolei at Nanakuli;

McKinley at Moanalua. JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at 5:30 p.m.:

Anuenue at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Roosevelt.

PACWEST Women

Chaminade 4, College of Idaho 3

at Ala Moana Beach Park

Women’s singles

Alex Sorte (COI) def. Catrina Liner (CUH) 6-3, 3-6, 10-8

Salamasina Te‘i (CUH) def. Leiana Almaraz (COI) 6-2, 4-6, 14-12

Natalie Little (COI) def. Elyssa Shirai (CUH) 6-3, 6-3

Cai Yan Fang (CUH) def. Marissa Shirley (COI) 6-0, 2-6, 12-10

Tomomi Kohno (CUH) def. Melissa O’Berto (COI) 7-5, 5-7, 10-3

Sydney Ewing (COI) def. Angelica Almilla (CUH) 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

Sorte/N. Little (COI) def. Liner/Kohno (CUH) 6-2

Te‘i/Shirai (CUH) def. Shirley/Almarez (COI) 6-4

Fang/Caitlin Tatemichi (CUH) def. Taylor Little/Ewing (COI) 6-3

PACWEST Men

Tim Tierney Pioneer Shooutout

at Alameda, Calif.

Through 2 rounds, par 72

Cal East Bay 571

Sonoma State 573

Chico State 575

Stanislaus State 584

Dominican (CA) 588

Holy Names 590

Cal State Monterey Bay 590

Colorado-CO Springs 596

Cal State San Marcos 697

Academy of Art 598

Colorado Christian 601

Simon Fraser 605

West Texas A&M 605

Regis 621

Notre Dame de Namur 624

Chaminade 651

ILH

at Mid-Pac Country Club

Girls’ individual

Karissa, Kilby, Punahou 68

Kyung Eun Lee, ‘Iolani 69

Alison Takamiya, Punahou 70

Katrina Huang, ‘Iolani 70

Alison Takamiya, Punahou 70

Myah McDonald, Mid-Pacific 71

Catherine Choi, Maryknoll 71

Tori Takai, Punahou 71

Kellie Yamane, ‘Iolani 72

Jolie Chee, Mid-Pacific 73

Girls’ Team Scores

Punahou 229

‘Iolani 211

Mid-Pacific 220

Boys’ Individual

Peter Jung, Maryknoll 69

Blaze Akana, Kamehameha 72

Mason Nakamura, Hawaii Baptist 72

Jacob Torres, ‘Iolani 72

Alex Kam, Hawaii Baptist 72

Davis Lee, Mid-Pacific 74

Boys’ Team

Hawaii Baptist 295

‘Iolani 319

Punahou 336