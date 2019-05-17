Hawaii unemployment rate remains steady in April at 2.8%

Hawaii’s labor market remained mired in a slow-growth mode as the unemployment rate in April held at 2.8% — matching its highest level in more than two years.

Nonfarm payroll jobs, though, rose by 1,200 from the previous month, according to data released today by the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Local economists have been forecasting slow growth for the next few years and the jobless numbers have been bearing that out as the state unemployment rate continues rising from its revised all-time low of 2.2% in October and November 2017.

“Our economic growth has been slowing but is stable at the lower rate,” said Eugene Tian, chief economist for the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. “The slow growth will last for a few years.”