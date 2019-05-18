Man, 50, pulled from Waikiki waters in critical condition

A 50-year-old man was recovered unconscious this morning in Waikiki waters.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man was discovered at around 9:30 a.m. about 10 to 15 yards offshore Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.

Paramedics arrived and performed life-saving medical treatment. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The report said the circumstances prior to the man being found is unknown.