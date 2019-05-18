Man, 50, pulled from Waikiki waters in critical condition

A 50-year-old man was recovered unconscious this morning in Waikiki waters.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man was discovered at around 9:30 a.m. about 10 to 15 yards offshore Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort.
Paramedics arrived and performed life-saving medical treatment. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
The report said the circumstances prior to the man being found is unknown.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.