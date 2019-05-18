Two of three armed robbery suspects charged in Ala Moana home robbery





Prosecutors charged late Friday afternoon two of three armed robbery suspects involved in Wednesday’s violent robbery at an Ala Moana area home involving four victims.

Keoki Cabebe, 32, and Stacey Costales, 34, were arrested Thursday and charged Friday with first-degree robbery, resisting arrest and weapons charges.

Bail was set at $100,000 for each of them.

Honolulu police said Saturday that a 26-year-old female suspect has not yet been arrested.

The trio, brandishing firearms, entered an Ala Moana home when four people were inside. They include two men, ages 73 and 54, and two women, ages 46 and 31. Police said the suspects struck one person and took several belongings from multiple people.

The robbery occurred between 3:45 p.m. and 3:50 p.m. Wednesday. Police found and arrested the two suspects at about 6 p.m.

Police arrested Cabebe on suspicion of first-degree robbery and resisting arrest.

Costales was initially arrested for driving without a license, accidents involving serious injury and contempt warrants, but was arrested Friday while incarcerated on the first-degree robbery and weapons offenses.

Cabebe was convicted in 2007 of second-degree robbery, car theft and break-in, as well as for violating probation in 2009, along with misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor crimes since 2005.

Costales, also known as Stacey Maae, has felony convictions including first-degree burglary and car theft in 2004, along with misdemeanor and petty misdemeanor convictions.

She is scheduled July 8 to be sentenced for first-degree burglary (in a home burglary) and drug charges.