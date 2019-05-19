Honolulu Fire Department monitoring wildland fire in Wahiawa

What the Honolulu Fire Department is calling a wildland fire burned about 300 acres in Wahiawa on Sunday before the department suspended its operations due to darkness.

HFD spokesman Capt. Scot Seguirant said the the department responded to a 1:18 p.m. alarm of a fire in an area above Poamoho Stream and north of Schofield Range with seven units staffed with 14 personnel. They called in help from the department’s Air1 helicopter to prevent the spread of the fire and got additional water drops from the HFD’s Air2 helicopter and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter.

Seguirant said there are no structures or electrical wires in the area.

HFD planned to monitor the fire overnight and resume its operations at first light in the morning.