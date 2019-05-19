 Hawaii players picked for FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships
  • Sunday, May 19, 2019
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii players picked for FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Hawaii’s Tri Bourne and brothers Trevor and Taylor Crabb are among the eight U.S. men’s players selected for the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, June 28-July 7, in Hamburg, Germany. Read more

