UC Santa Barbara beats University of Hawaii baseball team in 11 innings

The sixth-ranked UC Santa Barbara baseball team erupted for three runs in the 11th to defeat Hawaii, 6-3, today at Les Murakami Stadium.

Dallas Duarte and Maaki Yamazaki hit solo home runs to help give the Rainbow Warriors build a 3-1 lead entering the ninth.

But with two outs, Cole Mueller hit a two-run single against UH closer Dylan Thomas to tie it.

The Gauchos then scored three in the 11th against three UH relievers to earn their 13th victory in a row.

By dropping the final home game of the season, the ’Bows fell to 20-27 and 8-13 in the Big West. The ’Bows end the regular season with three road games against Long Beach State this week.

Duarte’s first home run of his UH career gave UH a 2-0 lead in the second.

Yamazaki, a shortstop who was used as designated hitter because of a sore right shoulder, homered in the eighth for a 3-1 lead.