Las Vegas Advisor: New sports books to open at Golden Gate, the D

The Nevada Gaming Commission has approved the license for Circa Sports, clearing the way for a new full-­service sports book at the Golden Gate Hotel & Casino to open on June 1. A satellite book will also open at the D. The new sports books will be “independent,” meaning they’ll make their own lines, which will add a new betting option in the Las Vegas marketplace. Both sports books are intended to blaze the trail for the giant book at the coming Circa Resort and Casino, which last month poured the concrete for its foundation and is on schedule to open in December 2020.

Mirage-TI tram reopens: The two-car, 100-passenger tram that has run between the Mirage and Treasure Island since the latter opened in 1993 is back in service after closing early last year for a complete renovation. The tram runs 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. There’s no charge to ride.

Chick-Fil-A on the Strip: Chick-Fil-A is opening its first location in a casino. It will be located in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino when it opens late this year.

Jackpot: A California woman lined up three jackpot symbols on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at South Point last week to win $954,263. Located off I-15 about two miles south of the Strip, South Point is running a good promotion in May in which $300 coin-in on a slot or video poker machine gets a swipe at a kiosk to win free-play, comps and gifts.

Question: In last column’s list of topless pools, you left out Bare at the Mirage. It was one of the first. Has it changed its policy?

Answer: After starting the season as non-topless-optional, Bare Pool Lounge has reverted to toptional. The decision to disallow topless sunbathing was apparently met with enough opposition to cause the reversal. It’s one of 10 toptional pools in Las Vegas.

