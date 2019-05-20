37-year-old charged with drug, firearm offenses after Kona raid

Prosecutors charged a 37-year-old man after police found crystal methamphetamine and marijuana during a drug raid at a home in South Kona.

Wayland Beck was charged with several counts of promotion of a dangerous drug and promotion of a detrimental drug and two counts of firearm offenses.

His bail is set at $36,000.

Area II Vice officers and officers of Kona patrol, Special Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at a residence off Napo’opo’o Road in South Kona at about 6 a.m. Friday.

Officers recovered about 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 62 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, a 9 mm semi-automatic gun, a .308 caliber rifle and drug paraphernalia, according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

Shortly after, police located Beck at a property off Pukiawe Street and arrested him on suspicion on several counts of drug offenses and two counts of firearm offenses.

Officers also recovered 2.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 17.2. grams of marijuana from his backpack at the time of his arrest.