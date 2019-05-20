Backstreet Boys coming to Blaisdell Arena in November for two shows

The Backstreet Boys, one of the signature acts of the late-1990s boy band movement, announced Monday they will make their Hawaii concert debut in November.

The quintet is scheduled for shows Nov. 2 and 3 at Blaisdell Arena as part of their DNA Tour in support of their album of the same name, released in January.

The Backstreet Boys are best known for the 1999 hit “I Want It That Way,” which only peaked at No. 4 but has proved to be the iconic late-’90s boy band song. Other hits include “Quit Playing Games (With My Heart)” and “Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely.” They’ve sold 40 million albums in the U.S. alone.

Their “DNA Tour” kicked off in Portugal this month and is scheduled to wrap up in Honolulu after 27 dates in Europe and 44 in North America. All five of the band’s original members — Kevin Richardson, Brian Litttrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and AJ McLean — are participating.

Tickets for the Blaisdell shows go on sale to BSB Fan Club members at 10 a.m. Thursday. Twenty-four hours later, Hawaii residents can buy them at LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster and the Blaisdell Arena box office. The general public can buy starting another 24 hours later. Ticket prices were not yet available.